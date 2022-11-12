LWMC carrying out anti-smog activities in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The operation teams and an enforcement wing of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) are carrying out anti smog activities in the city.

According to the LWMC sources here on Saturday, Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar said that mechanical sweeping and washing were being carried out on 944 major and minor roads of the city on a daily basis followed by the special scraping activities across the city.

Special cleanliness groups were active in three shifts at the entrance and exit points of the city for scraping as well as spraying water. Mechanical sweeping and washing hours had been extended to protect citizens from effects of smog, he added.

The sources said the LWMC enforcement wing had issued 18 challans worth Rs 61,000 forsetting garbage on fire during the last 10 days besides registering three FIRs.

The LWMC was taking all possible measures to prevent smog, the sources added.