LWMC Carrying Out Cleanliness Operation Without Any Break

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 10:35 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is carrying out cleanliness operation in the city without any break as 15,000 workers and more than 1400 vehicles are mobilized in three shifts to ensure neat and clean environment.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, company's workers were deployed in 197 commercial markets of the provincial capital in three shifts to ensure cleanliness while Rickshaw teams were collecting garbage from door to door.

Sources said that additional staff was deployed at bus stands and rushy places as part of post Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness measures.

On occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, complaints related to solid waste were solved immediately.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said, "The company's workers are our asset." He appealed to the people to cooperate with LWMC in maintaining cleanliness.

