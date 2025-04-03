LWMC Carrying Out Cleanliness Operation Without Any Break
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 10:35 PM
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is carrying out cleanliness operation in the city without any break as 15,000 workers and more than 1400 vehicles are mobilized in three shifts to ensure neat and clean environment
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is carrying out cleanliness operation in the city without any break as 15,000 workers and more than 1400 vehicles are mobilized in three shifts to ensure neat and clean environment.
According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, company's workers were deployed in 197 commercial markets of the provincial capital in three shifts to ensure cleanliness while Rickshaw teams were collecting garbage from door to door.
Sources said that additional staff was deployed at bus stands and rushy places as part of post Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness measures.
On occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, complaints related to solid waste were solved immediately.
LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said, "The company's workers are our asset." He appealed to the people to cooperate with LWMC in maintaining cleanliness.
Recent Stories
Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official
LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without any break
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for promoting unity among all par ..
Stocks, dollar and oil sink as gold hits high on Trump tariffs
Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilitate departures
Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock during Eid holidays
Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices
3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 15
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LWMC carrying out cleanliness operation without any break1 minute ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi for promoting unity among all parties1 minute ago
-
Holding camp established at Landikotal to facilitate departures1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 372 emergencies in Attock during Eid holidays1 minute ago
-
Business leader welcomes cut in electricity prices1 minute ago
-
3 lives lost in separate motorcycle collision & shooting incidents1 minute ago
-
DC Panjgur reviews steps for returning of refugees45 minutes ago
-
PM's decision to cut electricity tariffs, major relief for nation45 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui advises Gandapur against wasting time on PTI founder's persuasion45 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for making bogus calls on helpline 1545 minutes ago
-
ICT admin reshuffles Assistant Commissioners for better governance47 minutes ago
-
MQM Hyderabad welcomes PM’s announcement of significant reduction in power tariff47 minutes ago