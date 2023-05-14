UrduPoint.com

LWMC Carrying Out Special Cleaning Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2023 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) was conducting special cleaning operation to maintain extraordinary cleanliness in the provincial capital.

The company's spokesperson told media on Sunday that LWMC was taking practical steps to ensure the exemplary cleanliness services in the city. The operational teams have been directed to increase the timings of mechanical washing and sweeping.

Mechanical sweeping and washing working hours had been extended from 6am to12pm.

LWMC teams were working in night shift to ensure cleanliness of major roads and commercial markets while mechanical sweeping and washing process was being carried out on major roads in city. Pedestrian bridges and roadside footpaths were also being cleaned. Sanitation gangs were active in three shifts at the entrances and exits of the city along with scraping and water sprinkling on roads.

