LWMC CEO appeals masses to extend cooperation to maintain cleanliness in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Operation teams and staff of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is fully mobilised in field to ensure neat and clean environment in the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, Company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that mechanical sweeping and washing of main roads as well as markets were carried out even on the holiday.

She said that duration of washing during night shift had been increased, adding the company was utilising all resources to achieve desired results.

Rafia Haider said that mission 'Clean Lahore' could not be accomplished without the cooperation of Lahorites.

She appealed to people to act as responsible citizens for maintaining proper cleanliness in the provincial capital.