UrduPoint.com

LWMC CEO Appeals Masses To Extend Cooperation To Maintain Cleanliness In City

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 08:20 PM

LWMC CEO appeals masses to extend cooperation to maintain cleanliness in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Operation teams and staff of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is fully mobilised in field to ensure neat and clean environment in the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, Company's Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that mechanical sweeping and washing of main roads as well as markets were carried out even on the holiday.

She said that duration of washing during night shift had been increased, adding the company was utilising all resources to achieve desired results.

Rafia Haider said that mission 'Clean Lahore' could not be accomplished without the cooperation of Lahorites.

She appealed to people to act as responsible citizens for maintaining proper cleanliness in the provincial capital.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Sunday Market All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

11 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

20 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

20 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

20 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.