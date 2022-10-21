LWMC CEO checks attendance of field workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Ali Anan Qamar on Friday paid surprise visit to Data Ganj Bakhsh and Ravi Town and checked the attendance and working of the field workers.

During the visit, he reviewed the sanitation arrangements around Bhati Gate, Delhi Darwaza, food Street and Data Darbar.

He issued instructions to repair the rickshaw tippers standing in the workshop immediately and mobilise them in Walled City for waste collection.

Special instructions were also issued to the operational teams to make all cleaning arrangements around main mosques.

The CEO said that negligence with regard to cleanliness at historical places would not be tolerated at all.

He said that officers of the operational team should be present in the field to ensure 100pc attendance of the workers.

LWMC Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood, Operations GM Dr Kamran, Deputy General Manager Bilal Ashraf were also present.