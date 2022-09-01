UrduPoint.com

LWMC CEO Directs Fleet, Town Mangers To Discharge Duties With Full Responsibility

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 10:25 PM

LWMC CEO directs fleet, town mangers to discharge duties with full responsibility

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider on Thursday visited Outfall workshops and Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and checked the presence of workers and departure timings of vehicles in the field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider on Thursday visited Outfall workshops and Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and checked the presence of workers and departure timings of vehicles in the field.

According to LWMC sources, Outfall North Workshop Deputy Manager Fleet Nauman was given warning for not being present on the duty. Data Ganj Bakhsh Town Manager Rana Maaz was asked to explain about poor cleanliness performance in the town.

Warning notice was issued to the relevant officer in North Workshop for showing negligence towards anti dengue activities. The CEO directed the fleet managers and town mangers to discharge their duties on time and with full responsibility.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Poor Company Vehicles

Recent Stories

IAEA Experts Led by Grossi Leave Liberated Territo ..

IAEA Experts Led by Grossi Leave Liberated Territory of Zaporizhzhia Region

6 seconds ago
 Republican Lawmakers Request Briefing on US Oil Sa ..

Republican Lawmakers Request Briefing on US Oil Sales to China, Hunter Biden Lin ..

7 seconds ago
 Moldovan Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Russian Ch ..

Moldovan Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Over Lavrov's ..

10 seconds ago
 Senate body recommends two months delay in MDCAT e ..

Senate body recommends two months delay in MDCAT exams

12 seconds ago
 UAE Vice President directs urgent AED50 million ai ..

UAE Vice President directs urgent AED50 million aid for flood-hit Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Mufti Shakoor visits Pakistan Sweet Home's relief ..

Mufti Shakoor visits Pakistan Sweet Home's relief camp for flood victims

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.