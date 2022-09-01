LWMC CEO directs fleet, town mangers to discharge duties with full responsibility

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider on Thursday visited Outfall workshops and Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and checked the presence of workers and departure timings of vehicles in the field

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider on Thursday visited Outfall workshops and Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and checked the presence of workers and departure timings of vehicles in the field.

According to LWMC sources, Outfall North Workshop Deputy Manager Fleet Nauman was given warning for not being present on the duty. Data Ganj Bakhsh Town Manager Rana Maaz was asked to explain about poor cleanliness performance in the town.

Warning notice was issued to the relevant officer in North Workshop for showing negligence towards anti dengue activities. The CEO directed the fleet managers and town mangers to discharge their duties on time and with full responsibility.