The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has said that the International Growth Centre would provide support to further improve the quality of compost as per market requirements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ):The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has said that the International Growth Centre would provide support to further improve the quality of compost as per market requirements.

Presiding over a consultative meeting held to improve the production of compost plant here on Saturday, he said that the LWMC was producing environment friendly fertilizer called "Belia" through composting process.

The CEO said that by ensuring the use of modern processes, the quantity and process of composting would be accelerated.

Babar Sahib Din said that instructions for installing additional belts had been issued to speed up the process of waste segregation at the compost plant, adding that waste segregation could ensure less dumping of waste at the landfill site and the production of good compost would also help in increasing the business of the company.

A delegation from International Growth Centre, LUMS University visited the LWMC compost plant located at Mehmood Booti, where Plant Manager Yasir briefed the delegation about the plant's working.

The plant was processing and composting 200 tons of waste per day to produce natural compost. Moreover, more than 100 metric tons of Beliya fertilizer had been supplied to the market this year as a pilot project.

In this regard a delegation from International Growth Centre, LUMS University visited the LWMC Compost Plant located at Mehmood Booti.

Talking on the occasion CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that the International Growth Centre will provide support to further improve the quality of compost as per market requirements and the registration process will be completed soon by improving the quality. LWMC is producing environment friendly fertilizer called "Belia" through composting process. By ensuring the use of modern processes, the quantity and process of composting will be accelerated. According to the spokesperson LWMC Umar Chaudhary, Manager Compost Plant Yasir briefed the delegation about the working. LWMC Compost Plant is processing and composting 200 tonnes of waste per day to produce natural compost. Moreover, more than 100 metric tons of Beliya fertilizer has been supplied to the market this year as a pilot project. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din further says that to speed up the process of waste segregation at the compost plant instructions for installing additional belts have been issued. He added that, to improve the quality of compost, green waste from the markets is being sent to the compost plant. Waste segregation can ensure less dumping of waste at the landfill site and the production of good compost will also help in increasing the business of the company.