LWMC CEO Inaugurates Anti-smog Squad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 09:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company is determined to control smog and in this regard anti-smog squad has been inaugurated, here on Friday.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday, the company's Chief Executive Officer inaugurated the squad.

"Anti-smog squad consists of mist machines, mechanical sweepers, a special squad of sanitary workers and an enforcement wing." A special team is also part of the anti-smog squad.

CEO Ali Anan Qamar said that all resources are being utilized to make Lahore smog free. He said anti-smog squads would work continuously from 12 noon to 3 pm to protect citizens from the harmful effects of smog. According to the Air Quality Index survey, between 12 noon and 3 pm, citizens are facing problems regarding smog, and the LWMC anti-smog squad would remain active in high-risk areas.

He said that High Court chowk, Kachheri chowk, secretariat chowk, Lahore Press Club chowk, Punjab Assembly chowk, Chaburji chowk, Shah Alam chowk, and Hall Road are among the high-risk areas.

Moreover, soil removal is being done through manual and mechanical sweeping on important highways and intersections. In the high-risk areas, apart from the night shift, mechanical sweeping and washing would continue during the day as well, he added.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar further said that providing a clean and smog-free environment to the citizens of Lahore is their first priority and citizens of Lahore should also have to play their part.

He said scattering and burning of litter is an illegal offence,.adding that littering would be handled as per law.

