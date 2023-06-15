UrduPoint.com

LWMC CEO Inspects Cleanliness Operation In City

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

LWMC CEO inspects cleanliness operation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company's cleanliness operation continued even during light and heavy rain and LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din visited various parts of the city to inspect the process on Thursday.

The LWMC officers and workers stayed in the field to ensure smooth disposal of water from low-lying areas. More than 6,000 waste containers were cleared as per the routine operation. Special cleaning arrangements were made in low-lying areas where water mostly stagnates in rain.

The LWMC CEO paid visit to Gulberg Town including Noor Jahan Road, Liberty Market, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Main Market and MM Alam Road. He also reviewed cleanliness arrangements at Shadman Market, Aiwan-e-Tijarat, Beadon Road, Temple Road, The Mall road, and Jail Road.

Babar Sahib Din said the LWMC teams were on duty to facilitate citizens. He also issued instructions to all town managers to ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He also requested citizens to avoid spreading garbage in streets and drains.

