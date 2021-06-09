LWMC CEO inspects operational activities

The Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Rafia Haider on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Sikandria workshop to inspect operational activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Rafia Haider on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Sikandria workshop to inspect operational activities.

She reviewed the records of operation vehicles besides attendance of workshop staff and drivers. A total of 69 vehicles had been reserved for first shift out of which 61 were released for cleanliness operation in their areas. Eight vehicles were kept on standby mode in case of being any vehicle out of order.

The CEO gave standing instructions to workshop administration to ensure the minor repairing in night shift so that first shift of 5:00am may able to move as per schedule. She further instructed to clear all the waste dumped at workshop besides constructing a boundary wall around workshop.

Necessary repairing items, equipment for mechanical sweepers and washers should be arranged as early as possible, she added.

Later, a meeting was held with Secondary waste collection contractors at LWMC head office. The purpose of the meeting was to motivate contractors for improving the secondary collection operation. The CEO stated that the department was lifting more than 6000 tons of waste on daily basis and the management wanted to clean Lahore city before people awake in morning. People are requested to dial LWMC helpline 1139 or use Khidmat application in case of any complaint for cleanliness operations.