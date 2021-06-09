UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC CEO Inspects Operational Activities

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:10 PM

LWMC CEO inspects operational activities

The Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Rafia Haider on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Sikandria workshop to inspect operational activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Rafia Haider on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Sikandria workshop to inspect operational activities.

She reviewed the records of operation vehicles besides attendance of workshop staff and drivers. A total of 69 vehicles had been reserved for first shift out of which 61 were released for cleanliness operation in their areas. Eight vehicles were kept on standby mode in case of being any vehicle out of order.

The CEO gave standing instructions to workshop administration to ensure the minor repairing in night shift so that first shift of 5:00am may able to move as per schedule. She further instructed to clear all the waste dumped at workshop besides constructing a boundary wall around workshop.

Necessary repairing items, equipment for mechanical sweepers and washers should be arranged as early as possible, she added.

Later, a meeting was held with Secondary waste collection contractors at LWMC head office. The purpose of the meeting was to motivate contractors for improving the secondary collection operation. The CEO stated that the department was lifting more than 6000 tons of waste on daily basis and the management wanted to clean Lahore city before people awake in morning. People are requested to dial LWMC helpline 1139 or use Khidmat application in case of any complaint for cleanliness operations.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Visit Vehicles Vehicle May All

Recent Stories

Rehman urges govt to present people friendly budge ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan's favourable business environment to attr ..

7 minutes ago

No relief to plunderers in corruption cases: Usman ..

7 minutes ago

Kiev Says German Refusal to Sell Weapons to Ukrain ..

7 minutes ago

Bulgaria Mobilizes Navy, Air Force to Search For P ..

7 minutes ago

Brazil&#039;s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to host ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.