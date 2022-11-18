UrduPoint.com

LWMC CEO Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements At City Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar on Friday paid surprise visit to Moon Market in Faisal Town to review cleanliness arrangements.

During the visit, he expressed anger over poor cleanliness at the market and summoned zonal officer and supervisor to office.

While giving instructions for clearing commercial markets in the morning, he said that the LWMC had installed containers in all commercial markets, which must be repaired and painted on priority basis.

He said that Social Mobilisers of LWMC Community Wing would organise awareness activities in all commercial markets.

Ali Anan Qamar visited Akbar Chowk, Madar-e-Millat Road, Faisal Town, Gulberg Main Boulevard, Main Market, Jail Road and reprimanded the staff for poor sanitation arrangements.

Providing clean environment to citizens was topmost priority of the company and department was using all resources in that regard, he added.

