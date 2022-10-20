LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar visited different areas of the provincial capital on Thursday and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements.

According to the LWMC sources here, the CEO checked the attendance of workers and directed the town managers to ensure 100 per cent attendance in all union councils.

LWMC Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and Operations General Manager Dr Kamran gave a briefing on the operational working.

Ali Anan Qamar said that the LWMC operation teams were active in three shifts to ensure the best possible cleanliness arrangements in the city.

While, having a discussion with town managers, the CEO issued instructions to remove sand and mud from the road-dividers and road sides.

He said that repairing of repairable containers must be carried out at the earliest. He said that providing a clean environment to Lahore was top priority and to achieve the goal, all resources would be utilised in an efficient and effective manner.