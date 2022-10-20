UrduPoint.com

LWMC CEO Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar visited different areas of the provincial capital on Thursday and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements.

According to the LWMC sources here, the CEO checked the attendance of workers and directed the town managers to ensure 100 per cent attendance in all union councils.

LWMC Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood and Operations General Manager Dr Kamran gave a briefing on the operational working.

Ali Anan Qamar said that the LWMC operation teams were active in three shifts to ensure the best possible cleanliness arrangements in the city.

While, having a discussion with town managers, the CEO issued instructions to remove sand and mud from the road-dividers and road sides.

He said that repairing of repairable containers must be carried out at the earliest. He said that providing a clean environment to Lahore was top priority and to achieve the goal, all resources would be utilised in an efficient and effective manner.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Road All From Best Top

Recent Stories

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual ..

COAS, Belgian Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

56 minutes ago
 Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

Rupee continues downward trajectory against dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

Imran Khan approaches SC against audio leaks

2 hours ago
 599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST Colle ..

599 graduate at the 28th Convocation of NUST College of Electrical & Mechanical ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

T20 World Cup 2022: UAE beat Namibia by 7 runs

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives U.S. Consul General in Jeddah, the Official U.S. ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.