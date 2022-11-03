LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements in Manga Mandi

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar on Thursday visited to Manga Mandi and reviewed the cleanliness operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar on Thursday visited to Manga Mandi and reviewed the cleanliness operation.

According to LWMC sources here, Deputy General Manager Bilal Ashraf and Town Manager Maryum Saleem gave briefing on operational working in Manga Mandi.

During the visit, he also checked attendance of the workers deputed in their respective union council and interacted with them.

He appreciated the efforts of town manager and workers for ensuring cleanliness. He instructed the workers to continue working with same enthusiasm and announced to provide 20 more handcarts and 1 chain arm roll in order to ensure better cleanliness arrangements in Manga Mandi.

Ali Anan Qamar gave instructions to install new bins in commercial markets and major roads.

Talking on the occasion, he said LWMC was ensuring sanitation arrangements in both urban and rural union councils. Old waste containers were being removed from commercial markets and main roads and new containers were being installed on priority basis, he added.

He further said initially 500 new containers were being added to the system.

Sources said renovation work of the waste containers had been started and repairing and painting of old containers would be done in LWMC workshops.