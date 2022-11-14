LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements in Shahdara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar on Monday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements especially in Shahdara.

According to LWMC sources, LWMC Deputy General Manager Bilal Ashraf and Town Manager Samia Mohsin briefed the CEO about the operational working.

Ali Anan Qamar directed to make immediate new recruitment against the vacant posts of sanitary workers to improve the operational working.

He also issued instructions to ensure cleanliness arrangements around the entry and exit routes of Jahangir's tomb.

The LWMC CEO also visited Shahdara Chowk, Vandala Bazaar, and Kutchery Road.

He appealed to the citizens to play their role in maintaining cleanliness as historicalbuildings were national assets and their protection was a collective responsibility.