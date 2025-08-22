Open Menu

LWMC CEO Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In City

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:04 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is maintaining its relentless cleanliness operation to brighten Lahore and provide timely sanitation services to the public.

According to LWMC sources here on Friday the company’s Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din visited key areas including Nishtar Town, Kacha Jail Road, and Madar-e-Millat Road to review the cleanliness arrangements.

During his inspection, CEO Babar Sahib Din instructed cleaning operation teams to pay special attention to all U-turns and service lanes on roads and ensure early morning cleaning in all commercial markets.

He emphasized that providing a clean environment to citizens remains the top priority and to achieve this goal, LWMC officers and workers are actively engaged in the field.

All town managers have been directed to ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection in their respective towns.

Additionally, LWMC CEO reviewed cleaning arrangements on Peco Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road and Township Market.

He also visited Jinnah Hospital, Barkat Market, Gulberg and Jail Road to check worker attendance and manual sweeping efforts.

For any cleanliness-related complaints, the public is encouraged to contact LWMC's helpline at 1139 or reach out via social media platforms.

