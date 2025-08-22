LWMC CEO Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In City
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 10:04 PM
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is maintaining its relentless cleanliness operation to brighten Lahore and provide timely sanitation services to the public
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is maintaining its relentless cleanliness operation to brighten Lahore and provide timely sanitation services to the public.
According to LWMC sources here on Friday the company’s Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din visited key areas including Nishtar Town, Kacha Jail Road, and Madar-e-Millat Road to review the cleanliness arrangements.
During his inspection, CEO Babar Sahib Din instructed cleaning operation teams to pay special attention to all U-turns and service lanes on roads and ensure early morning cleaning in all commercial markets.
He emphasized that providing a clean environment to citizens remains the top priority and to achieve this goal, LWMC officers and workers are actively engaged in the field.
All town managers have been directed to ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection in their respective towns.
Additionally, LWMC CEO reviewed cleaning arrangements on Peco Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road and Township Market.
He also visited Jinnah Hospital, Barkat Market, Gulberg and Jail Road to check worker attendance and manual sweeping efforts.
For any cleanliness-related complaints, the public is encouraged to contact LWMC's helpline at 1139 or reach out via social media platforms.
Recent Stories
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 M ..
UAE conducts 78th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Punjab University, Bahria University ink MoU
Criteria for foreign online degrees strengthened: Chairman HEC
Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief
Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus
PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Barrister Danyal
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) extends admission deadline till Sep 1
MWMC inks MoU with PSIC for collaborative initiatives
LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements in city
WASA directed to accelerate ADP development projects
CM Murad vows to intensify polio eradication efforts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
In 2027, upon completion of Mohmand Dam, the project will start generating 800 MW of electricity.17 minutes ago
-
Unified efforts reinforce disaster management in flood-hit regions: NDMA Chief5 minutes ago
-
Sindh Irrigation dept put on alert amid rising flood flows in river Indus5 minutes ago
-
PTI politics revolves solely around one person: Barrister Danyal5 minutes ago
-
MWMC inks MoU with PSIC for collaborative initiatives12 minutes ago
-
LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness arrangements in city2 minutes ago
-
WASA directed to accelerate ADP development projects2 minutes ago
-
CM Murad vows to intensify polio eradication efforts2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says PM satisfied with flood relief effort ..2 minutes ago
-
Joint Steering Committee on AIP discuss development schemes in merged districts2 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori approves Motor Vehicle amendment bill10 minutes ago
-
"Sindh police to get 2,000 new ASIs to improve investigation system"10 minutes ago