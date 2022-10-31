UrduPoint.com

LWMC CEO Reviews Cleanliness Operation In Different Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 09:22 PM

LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness operation in different areas

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Ali Anan Qamar on Monday visited multiple areas of Allama Iqbal Town to review the cleanliness operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Ali Anan Qamar on Monday visited multiple areas of Allama Iqbal Town to review the cleanliness operation.

According to LWMC sources here, under the Shining and Green Lahore campaign, LWMC officers were determined to make Lahore clean and waste free. Ali Annan Qamar was active in the field to review the day and night cleaning operations.

During the visit the CEO issued a warning notice while reprimanding the town manager, zonal officers and supervisors of Allama Iqbal Town for poor cleaning arrangements.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar said that providing clean environment to the citizens was their top priority and to achieve this goal, surprise visits to 9 towns of the city would continue.

He further said for the success of Shining Lahore campaign, complete manpower and operational vehicles were participating in the cleaning operation.

Instructions had been issued to clear all commercial markets early in the morning while improving the cleanliness arrangements around schools and parks in all towns, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Company Visit Vehicles Market All Top

Recent Stories

Indian Police Arrest 9 People Over Deadly Bridge C ..

Indian Police Arrest 9 People Over Deadly Bridge Collapse

48 seconds ago
 UN Says Open to Discuss Grain Deal Concerns With A ..

UN Says Open to Discuss Grain Deal Concerns With All Parties as Russia Halts Par ..

49 seconds ago
 UK-Aided Ukrainian Attempt at Sabotaging Grain Dea ..

UK-Aided Ukrainian Attempt at Sabotaging Grain Deal to Backfire - Expert

50 seconds ago
 UN Believes Russia's Suspension of Grain Agreement ..

UN Believes Russia's Suspension of Grain Agreement Temporary - Under-Secretary-G ..

54 seconds ago
 Kisan package welcomed

Kisan package welcomed

14 minutes ago
 Moscow to Respond to Expulsion of Russian Embassy ..

Moscow to Respond to Expulsion of Russian Embassy Employee From Moldova - Foreig ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.