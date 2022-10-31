LWMC CEO reviews cleanliness operation in different areas

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Ali Anan Qamar on Monday visited multiple areas of Allama Iqbal Town to review the cleanliness operation.

According to LWMC sources here, under the Shining and Green Lahore campaign, LWMC officers were determined to make Lahore clean and waste free. Ali Annan Qamar was active in the field to review the day and night cleaning operations.

During the visit the CEO issued a warning notice while reprimanding the town manager, zonal officers and supervisors of Allama Iqbal Town for poor cleaning arrangements.

CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar said that providing clean environment to the citizens was their top priority and to achieve this goal, surprise visits to 9 towns of the city would continue.

He further said for the success of Shining Lahore campaign, complete manpower and operational vehicles were participating in the cleaning operation.

Instructions had been issued to clear all commercial markets early in the morning while improving the cleanliness arrangements around schools and parks in all towns, he added.