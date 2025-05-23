LWMC CEO reviews sweeping, waste collection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar sahib Din said the company is actively engaged to improve cleanliness and sanitation facilities across Lahore division.

According to a press release issued here to maintain a high standard of cleanliness, CEO Babar Sahib Din visited various areas of district Ferozwala, including Sagiyan Road, Phool Mandi Chowk, Sharqpur Road, Jaranwala Road, Faizpur Interchange and their adjoining neighborhoods.

During his visits, he reviewed manual sweeping and door-to-door waste collection efforts in these areas.

He also issued instructions to improve manual sweeping on main roads, U-turns, service lanes and markets.

He also engaged with shopkeepers, residents and local community members to discuss the ongoing door-to-door waste collection project.

Residents expressed gratitude towards Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for initiating the door-to-door waste collection initiative. The CEO LWMC emphasized that providing residents with a clean environment was the top priority of LWMC.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the city was being thoroughly cleaned under the "Zero Waste" campaign to eliminate waste.

Citizens were urged to cooperate with LWMC teams by handing over their waste directly to LWMC workers. For complaints related to cleanliness, the public can contact LWMC’s helpline at 1139 or reach out through social media channels.