LWMC CEO reviews working of night shift staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ali Anan Qamar Sunday visited different areas of the city and reviewed working of company's night shift staff.

According to the LWMC sources here, during the visit, two supervisors were suspended on-the-spot over poor cleanliness situation.

The CEO said mechanical sweeping was being done daily on 805km long roads across the city.

More than 200 workers and more than 40 machines participated in the washing sweeping of major roads in the night shift, he added.

He further said that mechanical sweeping and washing of roads was being carried out in the night shift, besides cleaning of the commercial markets.

Sources said CEO LWMC Ali Anan Qamar had given a deadline of two-day to remove dust from all roads through scraping and mechanical sweeping.

Furthermore all possible measures were being taken to prevent smog. The work of removing dust by scraping road dividers and road sides was also going on in the day shift.