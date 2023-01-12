LWMC CEO visits Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Samanabad

Effective steps are being taken by the Lahore Waste Management Company to make the cleanliness of the city exemplary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Effective steps are being taken by the Lahore Waste Management Company to make the cleanliness of the city exemplary.

According to LWMC sources, Company's Chief Executive Officer Ali Annan Qamar on Thursday made a surprise visit to Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, and Samanabad to review the sanitation arrangements.

The town managers, zonal officers, and supervisors were severely reprimanded for the unsatisfactory cleanliness arrangements.

Town Manager Mohsin Saboor and Maryam Salim were directed to improve their performance, while warnings were also issued to Zonal officers Zahiruddin Babar, Salman, Usman, and Nisar.

Town Manager Hira Nawaz Khan, Zonal officer Mian Irshad were confined to line for poor cleaning arrangements in Barkat Market and a deadline of 24 hours has been given to improve the cleaning arrangements.

Ali Annan Qamar said that any negligence in cleaning of the city will not be tolerated. All town managers should ensure cleanliness arrangements in commercial markets, he added.

Furthermore, the series of installation of three-bin systems in commercial markets is continued. Waste containers and bins of different colors have been installed in Barkat Market while the distribution of yellow and green waste bags to the shopkeepers is also going on by LWMC.

It has been decided to take strict action against the illegal spreading and littering of garbage in commercial markets.

Waste segregation process has been welcomed by shopkeepers and local residents. A better utilization of waste could be ensured by the separate collection of wet and dry waste.