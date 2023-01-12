UrduPoint.com

LWMC CEO Visits Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Samanabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 09:20 PM

LWMC CEO visits Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Samanabad

Effective steps are being taken by the Lahore Waste Management Company to make the cleanliness of the city exemplary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Effective steps are being taken by the Lahore Waste Management Company to make the cleanliness of the city exemplary.

According to LWMC sources, Company's Chief Executive Officer Ali Annan Qamar on Thursday made a surprise visit to Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, and Samanabad to review the sanitation arrangements.

The town managers, zonal officers, and supervisors were severely reprimanded for the unsatisfactory cleanliness arrangements.

Town Manager Mohsin Saboor and Maryam Salim were directed to improve their performance, while warnings were also issued to Zonal officers Zahiruddin Babar, Salman, Usman, and Nisar.

Town Manager Hira Nawaz Khan, Zonal officer Mian Irshad were confined to line for poor cleaning arrangements in Barkat Market and a deadline of 24 hours has been given to improve the cleaning arrangements.

Ali Annan Qamar said that any negligence in cleaning of the city will not be tolerated. All town managers should ensure cleanliness arrangements in commercial markets, he added.

Furthermore, the series of installation of three-bin systems in commercial markets is continued. Waste containers and bins of different colors have been installed in Barkat Market while the distribution of yellow and green waste bags to the shopkeepers is also going on by LWMC.

It has been decided to take strict action against the illegal spreading and littering of garbage in commercial markets.

Waste segregation process has been welcomed by shopkeepers and local residents. A better utilization of waste could be ensured by the separate collection of wet and dry waste.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Company Visit Nawaz Khan Market All

Recent Stories

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

PM, UAE Vice President discuss bilateral ties

13 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth ..

DUPHAT 2023 concludes with commercial deals worth over AED6.12 billion

25 minutes ago
 Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd ..

Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police receives 3rd place winning team

25 minutes ago
 China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Clos ..

China Welcomes Papua New Guinea's Decision to Close Trade Office in Taiwan - Min ..

9 minutes ago
 Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reac ..

Number of Democrats Who Identify as 'Liberal' Reaches Record High - Poll

9 minutes ago
 Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with fin ..

Expenditures needed to be reduced to cope with financial difficulties: CJP

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.