LWMC CEO Visits City To Check Zero Waste Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din on Wednesday visited different areas of the city to review the sanitation arrangements.

According to a spokesman, before Eid-ul-Adha nine towns of Lahore were being made zero waste in a phased manner. Zero waste operation was completed in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Gulberg Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Samanabad Town, Allama Iqbal Town, and Ravi Town.

Babar Sahib Din said that during the campaign, more than 30 thousand tons of waste were collected and disposed of and more than 400 garbage heaps were cleared.

Special cleaning arrangements were made around more than 400 mosques, 550 schools, 60 cemeteries.

The CEO reviewed the cleanliness arrangements at Ferozepur Road, Peco Road, Kacha Jail Road, Township Market and also checked the attendance of workers and clearance of containers at College Road, Akbar Chowk, and Faisal Town.

