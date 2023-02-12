UrduPoint.com

LWMC CEO Visits Company's Workshops

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 08:20 PM

LWMC CEO visits company's workshops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din on Sunday visited LWMC workshops and reviewed cleanliness arrangements in different parts of the city.

According to LWMC sources here, CEO also visited Dataganj Bakhsh Town and Ravi Town to review the cleanliness arrangements.

Secondary waste collection at Saggian transfer station was also reviewed during the visit, CEO issued a warning notice to the concerned manager on poor cleanliness arrangements at Saggian Bridge.

Babar also reviewed cleanliness at Azadi Flyover, Bhaati Chowk, and Saggian Bridge. He also issued instructions to ensure zero-waste at all temporary collection points on daily basis and deploy road gangs at the entrance and exit of the city.

Babar Sahib Din also took detailed briefing on working and fleet operation at Outfall North workshop.

He gave an ultimatum of 3 days to digitalise all workshop records and ordered that all the company's workshops should be transferred to international standards soon.

Instructions had been issued to all town managers to supervise the operations in the field themselves.

Babar Sahib Din requested the citizens to cooperate with the sanitation staff and always dispose off garbage in containers.

