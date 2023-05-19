UrduPoint.com

LWMC CEO Visits Compost Plant

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2023

LWMC CEO visits compost plant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din paid a visit to a compost plant, working under the company, here on Friday.

He said that all efforts were being made to establish an integrated solid waste management system in the provincial capital. In this regard, all resources are being utilised to promote 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) strategy, the CEO said.

General Manager Planning Dr Kamran and Manager Compost Plant Muhammad Yasir gave briefing about working of the compost to the visiting official.

At the Mehmood Booti plant, composting process is being done to produce indigenous fertiliser called 'Belia'.

The LWMC CEO was informed that 200 tons of waste was being composted daily to make natural fertiliser.

During the visit, the LWMC CEO issued instructions that the quality of compost should be improved according to the market requirements. He also ordered for completing the compost registration process at the earliest.

He said that green waste was being sent from markets to the compost plant.

About protection of people working at the plant, Babar Sahib Din said that safety kits should also be arranged immediately to maintain the health of workers. Those working at the compost plant should be provided with gloves, shoes, helmets and essential items for protection from gases.

