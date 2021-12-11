LWMC CEO visits temporary waste collection point

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider has said that all problems related to cleanliness of the provincial capital is being solved on priority basis.

She said this during her visit to the temporary waste collection point in Shadman on Saturday.

She also reviewed the construction work and quality of the newly constructed temporary waste collection point in Shadman.

CEO said that temporary waste collection points were being established to manage waste load.

She said that daily more than 50 tonnes of waste was being dumped at landfill site from temporary waste collection point in Shadman.

All waste collection points in the city had been directed to ensure zero waste on daily basis, she added.