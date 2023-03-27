LWMC CEO visits trucking points, different areas in city

Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din on Monday visited the flour distribution trucking points established in Nishtar Town and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din on Monday visited the flour distribution trucking points established in Nishtar Town and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources here, he congratulated Town Manager Nishtar Town Ali Shahid Butt and Maryam Kayani for the excellent sanitation situation in Nishtar Town.

He said that to facilitate the citizens LWMC teams were working tirelessly in every nook and corner of the city.

The CEO issued instructions to all town managers to ensure 100% attendance of the workers by staying in the field themselves.

Sanitation arrangements were reviewed in Youhanabad, Gajumatta, Main Ferozepur Road and the cleanliness operation was also reviewed at the trucking points established at Old Kahna, Aiwan-e-Akbari Ferozepur Road.

Babar Sahib Din further said that it was their utmost priority to provide the best cleaning facilities to the citizens on every occasion, festival and event.

District administration also commended the LWMC's efforts at trucking points.