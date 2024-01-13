LWMC CEO visits WASA head office

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din, along with a delegation, visited the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) head office on Saturday and exchanged views on preparations related to coming monsoon season

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din, along with a delegation, visited the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) head office on Saturday and exchanged views on preparations related to coming monsoon season.

LWMC and WASA would prepare joint strategy regarding monsoon, he said. During monsoon, the LWMC staff, along with WASA, would perform duty in the control room.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer said that the company would place waste container near all drains. WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad said that the agency and LWMC would start an awareness campaign to sensitize people.