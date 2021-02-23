UrduPoint.com
LWMC Chairman Apprises CM Of Cleanliness System

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

LWMC chairman apprises CM of cleanliness system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Malik Amjad Ali Noon called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday to apprise him about different matters and the proposed cleanliness system.

He thanked the CM for extending support to him and presented his book to the chief minister.

The CM appreciated the services of Amjad Ali Noon for the company, adding that he had been working to run the LWMC on the new model and made extensive efforts to improve the cleanliness system besides restoring the lost credibility of the company, he added.

The CM further added that the new contract had saved precious reserves by decreasing the expenditures of garbage removal.

More Stories From Pakistan

