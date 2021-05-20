LWMC Chairman, CEO visit outfall road workshop

UrduPoint.com
Chairman of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Amjad Ali Awan along with CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan visited outfall road workshop to overview the fabrication work and manufacturing of containers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Amjad Ali Awan along with CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan visited outfall road workshop to overview the fabrication work and manufacturing of containers.

He also visited Bhatti transfer station, Mono Road, Peer Makki Bazaar, Data Darbar, Kareem Park, Ameen Park and other areas of the city. During the visit he gave standing instructions to repair the machinery having minor issues and stated that the department has made all the necessary arrangements to ensure the timely lifting of waste from every nook and corner of the city.

LWMC through its own workshop team managed to make new containers, hand carts and waste bins to run the operation smoothly.

The Chairman appreciated LWMC workers for their untiring efforts during this crucial time. He also said that due to the change in operational structure LWMC is now able to lift more waste as well as they will provide more resources to the workshops to make more containers, bins and handcarts. Citizens positive response is also required to maintain cleanliness in the city, he added.

