UrduPoint.com

LWMC Chairman Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements In Gawala Colony, Naz Town

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 10:19 PM

LWMC chairman reviews cleanliness arrangements in Gawala Colony, Naz town

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Atif Chaudhry on Friday visited 'Gawala Colony' and Naz town and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Atif Chaudhry on Friday visited 'Gawala Colony' and Naz town and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources here, residents of Gawala colony and Naz town apprised the chairman about their problems related to cleanliness.

Atif Chaudhry said that provision of neat and clean environment to the Lahorites was the top priority of the company.

He said efforts were being made to solve cleanliness related problems of all areas of the provincial capital.

He said that special cleanliness campaign would be launched in Gawala Colony and Naz town to ensure proper cleanliness in both areas. Waste collection would be carried out twice a day from Naz town.

Atif Chaudhry said that support of people was necessary to remove dung from Gawala colony and he urged the citizens to play their role to benefit from cleanliness facilities.

Related Topics

Lahore Company All From Top

Recent Stories

EU delegation calls on Basharat Raja

EU delegation calls on Basharat Raja

29 seconds ago
 Biden to Seek $2Bln to Address Impact of Ukraine C ..

Biden to Seek $2Bln to Address Impact of Ukraine Conflict on US Energy - White H ..

30 seconds ago
 Kiev Admits Ukrainian Troops Strike at Energodar A ..

Kiev Admits Ukrainian Troops Strike at Energodar Area, Where Zaporizhzhia NPP is ..

32 seconds ago
 'Foreign agent' Imran Khan hell-bent on spreading ..

'Foreign agent' Imran Khan hell-bent on spreading anarchy: Marriyum

35 seconds ago
 US Consul General believes role of journalism vita ..

US Consul General believes role of journalism vital in strengthening democracies ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $11.7Bln for Ukra ..

Biden to Ask Congress to Approve $11.7Bln for Ukraine Aid in Early 2023 - White ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.