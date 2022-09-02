LWMC chairman reviews cleanliness arrangements in Gawala Colony, Naz town

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Atif Chaudhry on Friday visited 'Gawala Colony' and Naz town and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Atif Chaudhry on Friday visited 'Gawala Colony' and Naz town and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements.

According to LWMC sources here, residents of Gawala colony and Naz town apprised the chairman about their problems related to cleanliness.

Atif Chaudhry said that provision of neat and clean environment to the Lahorites was the top priority of the company.

He said efforts were being made to solve cleanliness related problems of all areas of the provincial capital.

He said that special cleanliness campaign would be launched in Gawala Colony and Naz town to ensure proper cleanliness in both areas. Waste collection would be carried out twice a day from Naz town.

Atif Chaudhry said that support of people was necessary to remove dung from Gawala colony and he urged the citizens to play their role to benefit from cleanliness facilities.