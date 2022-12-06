UrduPoint.com

LWMC Chairman Stresses For Establishing 'waste To Power Projects'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Atif Chaudhry stressed the need for introducing eco-friendly 'Waste to Power' projects in collaboration with foreign companies.

He was chairing a meeting with Norwegian Company and discussed waste to power projects.

LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar, Deputy Secretary Development Shahid Latif, Director Amir Butt, and Norwegian company representatives attended the meeting.

The chairman said the Norwegian company's delegation had reached Pakistan for a preliminary survey. In the initial stages, 40 to 45 megawatts of electricity would be planned, for which the Norwegian company would invest 300 million Dollars in the Waste to Energy project.

He mentioned that 20 million tonnes of waste at the Lakho Der landfill site would be used to generate electricity.

The aim of Waste to Energy project was to provide citizens with a clean environment as well as benefit from modern facilities, he said.

Furthermore, a Norwegian company was also working on the project of converting waste to energy in Colombia and Ecuador.

The chairman said the Punjab CM would be briefed about the project in Wednesday's meeting, adding that the 'Waste to Energy' project would help reduce environmental pollution. The project would create 2000 new jobs, he informed.

He requested the citizens to play the role of civilized citizens and adopt waste segregation.

"It's time to take a step forward and make sure to adopt the habits of three bins, so thatLahore waste management company could do more work on waste-to-energy projectsin the city with your support" he added.

