LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Amjad Ali Awan visited various Ramazan Bazaars of the city to monitor and review the ongoing cleanliness arrangements.

In this regard, he visited Shadman, Wahdat Colony, and Mian Plaza Johar Town Ramazan Bazaar. During the visit General Manager Operations Sohail Anwar Malik, General Manager Planning and Projects Dr. Kamran Nasir, Head of Communication Jamil Khawar, and other senior officials also accompanied him.

The Chairman appreciated workers over satisfactory performance and stated that the workers are company's assets and are performing their duty in the field with full zeal and zest, from manual sweeping to washing the roads, footpaths, pavements, bus stops, and providing services at Ramazan Bazaars, they are always on the front line to serve the community.

He also said that the department has taken all the necessary decisions to introduce a better and sustainable waste management system.

"LWMC is now one step ahead and our mission is not limited to the lifting of waste but to reuse and reduce it by adopting modern technologies," he added. He told that LWMC received such a huge and remarkable response for the Waste to Energy project from public and relevant institutions that in the future company will not be facing bigger hurdles to start this project, he added. He further briefed that the department is lifting more than 6000 tons of waste on daily basis and not even a single point shall be left unattended. He also stated that the citizens of Lahore should also cooperate with LWMC and their active participation is highly required. Citizens should avoid disposing of waste improperly. In case of waste-related complaints, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use the mobile-based application Clean Lahore.