LWMC Chalks Out Cleanliness Plan For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company issued its sanitation plan for Muharram to effectively maintain cleanliness in the city by efficiently sweeping, and collecting and disposing of the solid waste.

According to the plan, special cleanliness arrangements would be made and more than 600 sanitary workers would be deployed on all routes of processions and majalis. The LWMC will also wash mechanically 120 Imambargahs along with routes of processions and majalis. In order to facilitate citizens and raise awareness among people, the LWMC would install service delivery camps at different points. The monitoring of cleaning operation and complaint management will be ensured from LWMC control room.

Chief Executive Officer LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that the department is utilising all possible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens of Lahore and in this regard, zero tolerance would be observed during these days. All town managers would ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He added that extraordinary arrangements were being made to facilitate citizens during Muharram, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram, but at the same time people should also cooperate with the LWMC and avoid littering.

