UrduPoint.com

LWMC Chalks Out Plan For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA , Urs Of Data Ganj Bakhsh RA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 08:56 PM

LWMC chalks out plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA , Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh RA

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has chalked out a cleanliness plan in connection the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has chalked out a cleanliness plan in connection the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A).

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, the plan was aimed at providing clean and healthy environment to the 'Zaireen' and devotees during the Chehlum and Urs.

For ensuring effective cleanliness arrangements sanitary workers and LWMC machinery would execute work as per plan.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that direction had been issued to remove waste containers temporarily from the procession routes while washing of� streets in surroundings of the Data Darbar would also be carried out.

Special cleanliness teams would remain deputed at Imambargahs and procession venues.

Awareness camps would also be set up for those participating in Chehlum and processions.

Rafia Haider appealed to people to take special care of cleanliness while distributing 'Nazar o Nayaz'.

Related Topics

Lahore Company From Data Darbar

Recent Stories

PM Tanvir for socio-economic progress, prosperity ..

PM Tanvir for socio-economic progress, prosperity of AJK

3 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA reviews work in Bahrain Kalam

Chairman NHA reviews work in Bahrain Kalam

3 minutes ago
 Senate body for action against illegal appointment ..

Senate body for action against illegal appointments in Housing Ministry's attach ..

3 minutes ago
 Defense Contact Group Talks on Support for Ukraine ..

Defense Contact Group Talks on Support for Ukraine Have Long-Term Horizon - Mill ..

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan postpones bye elec ..

Election Commission of Pakistan postpones bye elections in 13 constituencies due ..

3 minutes ago
 US approves sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan; Am ..

US approves sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan; Ambassador Masood Khan welcomes

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.