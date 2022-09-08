LWMC chalks out plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA , Urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh RA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has chalked out a cleanliness plan in connection the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has chalked out a cleanliness plan in connection the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (R.A).

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, the plan was aimed at providing clean and healthy environment to the 'Zaireen' and devotees during the Chehlum and Urs.

For ensuring effective cleanliness arrangements sanitary workers and LWMC machinery would execute work as per plan.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider said that direction had been issued to remove waste containers temporarily from the procession routes while washing of� streets in surroundings of the Data Darbar would also be carried out.

Special cleanliness teams would remain deputed at Imambargahs and procession venues.

Awareness camps would also be set up for those participating in Chehlum and processions.

Rafia Haider appealed to people to take special care of cleanliness while distributing 'Nazar o Nayaz'.