LWMC chalks out plan to improve waste management

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Amjad Ali Awan has said that the company is committed to provide the best cost-effective cleanliness facilities to the citizens of Lahore.

Addressing a media briefing on Friday, he elaborated LWMC's plans to start the journey of an operational company from a monitoring company.

He added that in order to improve the solid waste management system in the provincial capital, management took various initiatives which include; 3 years contract for outsourcing the secondary collection, Procurement of 6,000 waste storage containers, 22,000 uniforms for sanitary workers, 10,000 shoes for sanitary workers, formal engagement of laid-off staff by Turkish Companies, assessment of existing fleet/ auction of vehicles, the addition of 950 New Vehicles, rehabilitation of temporary collection points (TCPs) & waste enclosures, 3,000 handcarts for sanitary workers, hiring of vacant management positions and establishment of Vigilance Cell for the monitoring of overall operations of LWMC to eliminate and minimize the factors of corruption and malpractices.

It is pertinent to mention that LWMC has only 14000 workers for the cleanliness of the city of 15 million population. He added that the nature of the work has been changed after the closure of contract with Turkish companies and Lahore is divided into two circles and two GM operations will be deployed for two circles of the city.

Further 49 more zonal officers, 14 town managers, 2 managers coordination, 12 workshop managers, 72 tax collectors, 2 manager fleet, 8 fleet in charge, 24 vigilance in-charges, 274 supervisors, 28 assistants, 28 clerks, and 72 temporary collection point supervisors will also be appointed, he observed.

LWMC has introduced a mega plan of procuring 950 vehicles with its own budget of RS 6 billion. This Procurement will be the solution to all the problems regarding cleanliness in the city. To counter the current situation of cleanliness LWMC is stimulating all its operations for making Lahore clean and green.

He further said that Primary waste collection will be improved with the help of a new consignment of vehicles while secondary collection will be outsourced for lesser years and bidding process has been initiated as per PPRA rules.

He added that LWMC is planning to recycle and compost 1000 ton waste on daily basis with the collaboration of public and private institutes. The biggest achievement so far is to procure new machinery from its previous year's budget which saved Rs 6 billion of government funds.

He stressed upon the need for public cooperation to avoid littering and making this city cleaner.