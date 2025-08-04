LWMC Cleaning Teams Actively Working In City
The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) cleaning teams are actively working across the city to maintain cleanliness in public spaces
According to LWMC sources here on Monday, in line with the direction of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, cleaning staff had been deployed citywide to ensure zero-waste activities. Sanitation workers were diligently maintaining cleanliness inside and around Tolinton market. LWMC teams were also on duty at all major bus stands, commercial markets, vegetable markets and other public areas throughout Lahore to carry out zero-waste operations.
To enhance cleanliness facilities, attractive waste bins had been installed at Lahore Railway Station and on the central divider of Band Road, sources added.
Sources further said that special cleaning teams had been deputed at key areas such as Chowk Yateemkhana, Band Road, City Bus Terminal, Niazi Adda, Faisal Movers and Skyways Bus Stand.
Additionally, LWMC workforce and machinery were deployed in all 9 towns of Lahore to achieve zero waste at the local level.
Grand cleaning operations were ongoing in every union council, sources said and added that public awareness activities and cleanliness walks were held daily to educate citizens about the importance of maintaining cleanliness.
