LWMC cleanliness drive reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):Secretary Local Government & Community Development (LG &CD) Noor-ul Amin Mengal visited Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Headquarters and reviewed progress on the cleanliness drive in various areas of city on Friday.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan, Deputy CEO Tariq Hussain Bhatti, Member Board of Directors Karamat Ullah Chaudhary, Barrister Amir Zafar Khan, and heads of all departments were present.

Important decisions were taken to make the sanitation system in the city more efficient and effective.

The heads of all the departments presented reports regarding the decisions made in the previous BoD meeting, The meting was told that the work of boundary-walls around all the temporary collection points of the city was in the final stages while temporary collection points of Shadman, Moon Market and Ghaziabad had been cleared. Furthermore, areas of Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Aziz Bhatti Town, Wagah Town, Shalimar Town, Samanabad Town had been cleared.

Most of the cantonment and railway points were also being cleared by the LWMC.

It was briefed that LWMC started routine operations by clearing the entire backlog from the city.

The procurement of containers and uniforms was also being ensured on an emergency basis.

In order to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in the city, the LWMC was planning to launch different programmes including the launching of the Clean Lahore Volunteers Programme, Internship Program, setting up of Research and Development Wing.

Secretary LG&CD paid a visit to the LWMC video wall and stated that LWMC should start working on projects i.e. Waste to Energy projects, Compost Plant, Material Recovery Facility (MRF), and Biogas Plant. He directed that every possible step should be taken to make Lahore a clean city. He maintained that the commitment of 'Mission Clean Lahore' should be maintained by resolving the complaints of the citizens on priority basis.