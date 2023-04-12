LWMC cleanliness plan for Pak-New Zealand cricket series

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure extraordinary cleanliness arrangements during Pakistan and New Zealand T20 series.

As per the plan, the LWMC will complete all necessary arrangements before series which will include janitorial services inside and outside the Gaddafi Stadium, audience seating areas and lavatories.

In order to ensure best cleanliness arrangements for the international series the department has deployed 190 sanitary workers, 22 supervisors and 20 officers for the cleanliness of the stadium from inner side whereas, at outer ring of the stadium, 50 sanitary workers (20 in 1st shift and 30 in 2nd shift) along with 05 supervisors and miscellaneous staff shall participate.

In addition to this, for maintaining cleanliness in dedicated four parking lots, 40 sanitary workers, four supervisors/ in-charges would take part. Similarly, to maintain immaculate cleanliness at the adjoining routes of Gaddafi Stadium till PC Hotel, Town Manager Operations of the concerned zones shall participate. Furthermore, 4 water bowsers, 3 mechanical sweepers, 5 mini dumpers and a compactor shall also be used for washing and sweeping of the stadium. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated in this regard that Gaddafi Stadium operations managers will be present at the stadium for the Pakistan and New Zealand T20 series, and will monitor the cleanliness arrangements themselves.