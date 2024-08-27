Open Menu

LWMC Clears 26 Waste Points, 15 Hotspots Areas In Shalimar Tow, China Scheme

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Under the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Vision Suthra Punjab, the Lahore Waste

Management Company (LWMC) has deployed special cleaning teams in China Scheme, Shalimar Town.

In Shalimar Town, over 800 workers and more than 140 operational vehicles were deployed for

a comprehensive cleanup operation.

The efforts resulted in the clearance of 26 waste points

and 15 hotspot areas.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din stated that special cleaning arrangements

were being made in both urban and rural union councils. Moreover, China Scheme Temporary

Collection Point and Fazalpura Waste Enclosure were being maintained as zero waste zones

daily, he added.

Furthermore, the LWMC CEO praised the cleaning operation teams for outstanding cleaning

arrangements at Chehlum and Data Darbar Urs.

