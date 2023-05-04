UrduPoint.com

LWMC Collects Fine Worth 2.1 Mln, From 1100 Violators

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has fined Rs 2.1 million and issued challana to 1100 shopkeepers and citizen, also registered 10 FIRs against the housing societies over illegal dumping in last month

In line with the company's vision, the management was following the zero tolerance policy against illegal dumping of garbage on the roads.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din has given standing instruction to take strict action against illegal dumping. In this regard, LWMC enforcement team conducted special operation against litterer's and issued challans to 1100 shopkeepers and citizens were fined Rs 1000 each over littering. FIRs have also been filed against more than 10 societies including State Life, Bankers Cooperative, Formanite, Ashiana Quaid, and Punjab Cooperative for illegal dumping.

The CEO stated that enforcement teams were active in the field round the clock. In the last month, enforcement teams have completed inspections of more than 9 thousand 800 places. 968 challans have been issued for littering, illegal dumping and setting garbage on fire. Fine of more than 2.1 million was imposed for violation of Local Government Act while more than 1,330 warning notices were also issued for minor violations. During the last month, 15 illegal dumping vehicles were seized on the spot while 15 FIRs were registered, he said and added that it was important to avoid illegal dumping and dumping of garbage on the roads to keep the city clean. Immediate action was being taken against the illegal dumpers.

