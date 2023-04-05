Close
LWMC Collects Rs 3.9mln Fine Imposed Over Littering In March

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) issued challans to 143 shopkeepers and citizen and imposed Rs 3.9 million fine on them for littering the streets and roads in March 2023.

According to a spokesman for the LWMC, the company was striving to provide the best possible cleaning facilities to citizens of Lahore, and Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has issued instructions to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

The LWMC CEO stated that the enforcement teams were active in the field round-the-clock. In March, these teams completed inspections of more than 12,700 places.

As many as 1,814 challans were issued for littering, illegal dumping and setting garbage on fire. Also, Rs 39,58000 fine was imposed over violation of the Local Government Act, while more than 1,950 warning notices were issued over minor violations.

During the last month, 16 illegal dumping vehicles were impounded while 15 cases were registered. Babar Sahib Din requested citizens to refrain from violating the Local Government Act to avoid any kind of action.

In-case of any complaint, citizens could contact the LWMC helpline 1139 or use the social media.

