LWMC Committed To Ensure Best Arrangements For Neat, Clean Environment On Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 11:03 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is fully committed to ensure best arrangements for providing neat and clean environment to Lahorites on Eid-ul-Azha

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, the company has evolved pre-Eidul-Azha cleanliness plan.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Rafia Haider has directed to implement the plan in letter and spirit prior to Eid-ul-Azha.

Entire cleanliness work would be carried out as per plan till June 30.

Rafia Haider said that special awareness campaigns would also be launched before Eid. No negligence would be tolerated in carrying out zero waste operation in the provincial capital, she added.

