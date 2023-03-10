UrduPoint.com

LWMC Completes Cleaning Arrangements Prior To Mela Chiraghan

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2023 | 10:02 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company has completed cleaning arrangements prior to 'Mela Chiraghan', Urs of sufi poet Hazrat Madho Lal Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company has completed cleaning arrangements prior to 'Mela Chiraghan', Urs of sufi poet Hazrat Madho Lal Hussain.

According to LWMC sources here, In order to facilitate the citizens special teams would be stationed at Madho Lal Hussain Darbar on all three days of Urs.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din was active in the field to monitor the ongoing cleaning operation in the city.

In this regard, CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din visited the Circular Road, Mall Road, Secretariat, and adjacent streets in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town to review the cleanliness arrangements.

He also visited Data Ganj Bakhsh Darbar and offered Fateha and laid wreaths.

The CEO said that cleaning arrangements were being made around mosques and graveyards during ongoing "Safai Nisf Eman" campaign. Providing clean environment to Lahorites was the first priority of the company, he added.

