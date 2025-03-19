LWMC Completes Cleaning Of 1,500 Mosques In City
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has intensified its efforts to provide a clean environment for citizens during Ramazan.
Under its special cleanliness plan, the LWMC cleaning operational teams have successfully completed the washing and cleaning of 1,500 mosques before the last 'Ashra' [ten days] of the holy month. Under the directives of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, special cleaning teams have been deployed at major Namaz-e-Taraweeh location, Jamia mosques, and main routes in all towns. Additionally, more than 100 workers have been assigned cleaning duties at 16 Ramazan Sahulat Bazars and low price Sugar Centres, set up by the district administration.
To facilitate the public, over 50 containers and 43 waste bins have been installed around the Ramadan Sahulat Bazars. More than 100 workers are assigned to manage cleanliness in these markets during both morning and evening shifts.
As in previous years, the cleanliness of more than 45 major Iftar dastar khwans set up across the city is being ensured. Furthermore, the cleaning process has begun at the 250 small and large graveyards throughout Lahore. Complaints related to the Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars are being addressed promptly, and the public is encouraged to contact the helpline at 1139 for any cleanliness-related issues.
