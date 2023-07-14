LWMC completes zero-waste operation across city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din said on Friday that the company was working tirelessly to provide exceptional cleanliness services and making various areas of the provincial capital zero-waste.

He said in a statement the LWMC had deputed special teams for a cleanliness operation at Zaman Park, Canal Road, The Mall road, Jail Road and joining areas.

The LWMC enforcement wing has also been mobilised to take action against illegal dumping of waste, added the statement.

Babar Sahib Din said during special zero-waste operation, the LWMC ensured cleanliness around streets, squares, main roads, bus terminals across the city. More than 6,000 containers have also been cleared across the city as per routine. The LWMC CEO issued instructions for carrying out mechanical washing and sweeping of roads at night. He requested citizens to actively participate in mission 'Clean Lahore' and cooperate with the LWMC in maintaining cleanliness. In case of complaints related to cleanliness, citizens could contact the LWMC helpline 1139 or use the social media.