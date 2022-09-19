LWMC conducts awareness seminar at Township College

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted "Clean Campus Awareness" campaign at the Government College for Women Township, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) conducted "Clean Campus Awareness" campaign at the Government College for Women Township, on Monday.

LWMC Chairman Atif Chaudhry attended the event as special guest and emphasised in his speech the importance of cleanliness and citizens' role in maintaining cleanliness in the city.

In order to spread the message of cleanliness in the college, the LWMC appointed over 50 female students as the 'Clean Campus Ambassadors'.

Atif Chaudhry said that the Clean Campus Ambassador project had been launched to promote cleanliness mission, adding that this year, the target was to appoint 50,000 students as the Clean Campus Ambassadors.

In-case of any waste related complaints, people could dial LWMC helpline 1139 or use Clean Lahore mobile application, he added.