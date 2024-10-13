LWMC Conducts Cleaning Operations
Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Sunday conducted uninterrupted cleaning operations throughout the city, ensuring optimal sanitation facilities for residents.
According to LWMC sources here sanitation teams remained active even during holidays, rapidly clearing open plots in rural union councils. In addition to street cleaning, 39 large open plots were cleared as part of the grand waste clearance activity, during which over 5,000 tons of city waste was transported to Lakhodair in the past 24 hours.
Cleaning teams were deployed in Wahga Town, Jallo Pind, Taij Garh, and Handu to enhance cleaning efforts.
The clearance of open plots in Umar Town, Nishtar Town, Shadab Colony, Kahna and Gajjumata also continued.
LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din said that following the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz every street was being transformed into a zero-waste area.
LWMC officers and operational teams are working in three shifts to maintain these efforts. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure a clean environment for the residents.
