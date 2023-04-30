UrduPoint.com

LWMC Conducts Cleanling Operation At City's Entry, Exit Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Sunday conducted a special cleaning operation at entry and exit points of the provincial capital.

According to sources here, scraping and washing activities had been completed at the entrance and exit points of Babu Sabu, Saggian Bridge, Ravi Bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din said that more than 200 workers and 30 vehicles participated in the special cleaning operation. He said that along with the cleaning operation, enforcement teams were also conducting operations to take action against illegal dumping of waste.

Trolleys entering the city without tarpaulins were a major cause of dust and mud on the roads, he added.

He said that action was being taken against vehicles entering the city without tarpaulins. The CEO appealed to citizens to cooperate with the LWMC for maintaining cleanliness in the city.

