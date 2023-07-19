LWMC conducts special awareness activity on dengue

Lahore Waste Management Company on Wednesday conducted special awareness activity on dengue across the provincial capital through its social mobilization team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company on Wednesday conducted special awareness activity on dengue across the provincial capital through its social mobilization team.

Objective to conduct the awareness activity was to reach out maximum number of people and to create awareness and highlight precautionary measures needed to be taken to combat dengue epidemic.

During the activity public was briefed about the importance of cleanliness and their integral role in maintaining cleanliness. Social mobilization team went shop to shop to sensitize public whereas 'Safai Agahi' Squad visited multiple areas of the city and made special announcement to maintain cleanliness in the city.

Chief Executive Officer, LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that the department has been working day and night to provide extra ordinary cleanliness condition for the citizens but alone department cannot achieve desired results of forming a cleaner & healthier society. He added that citizens should avoid littering and take precautionary measures to combat dengue.