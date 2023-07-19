Open Menu

LWMC Conducts Special Awareness Activity On Dengue

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 08:17 PM

LWMC conducts special awareness activity on dengue

Lahore Waste Management Company on Wednesday conducted special awareness activity on dengue across the provincial capital through its social mobilization team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company on Wednesday conducted special awareness activity on dengue across the provincial capital through its social mobilization team.

Objective to conduct the awareness activity was to reach out maximum number of people and to create awareness and highlight precautionary measures needed to be taken to combat dengue epidemic.

During the activity public was briefed about the importance of cleanliness and their integral role in maintaining cleanliness. Social mobilization team went shop to shop to sensitize public whereas 'Safai Agahi' Squad visited multiple areas of the city and made special announcement to maintain cleanliness in the city.

Chief Executive Officer, LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that the department has been working day and night to provide extra ordinary cleanliness condition for the citizens but alone department cannot achieve desired results of forming a cleaner & healthier society. He added that citizens should avoid littering and take precautionary measures to combat dengue.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Company

Recent Stories

Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunitie ..

Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunities

19 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development a ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development across next decade: Turkish Amb ..

34 minutes ago
 Ruptly, OIC-UNA collaborate to bring better unders ..

Ruptly, OIC-UNA collaborate to bring better understanding of news verification t ..

34 minutes ago
 Janhvi's hilarious dance moves from "Bawaal" song ..

Janhvi's hilarious dance moves from "Bawaal" song take internet by storm

40 minutes ago
 Dar vows to fulfill all Int’l obligations within ..

Dar vows to fulfill all Int’l obligations within stipulated time

53 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi shifted to Adiala as his wife approa ..

Pervaiz Elahi shifted to Adiala as his wife approaches LHC against his detention

57 minutes ago
Over 600 Chinese officials arrive in Xinjiang for ..

Over 600 Chinese officials arrive in Xinjiang for three-year assistance mission

3 minutes ago
 New US Homebuilding Slumps in June, Cooling Off Af ..

New US Homebuilding Slumps in June, Cooling Off After Rapid Expansion

3 minutes ago
 Heavy monsoon rains leave dozens dead in India

Heavy monsoon rains leave dozens dead in India

3 minutes ago
 Pakhtunkhwa Radio to observe simplicity during Muh ..

Pakhtunkhwa Radio to observe simplicity during Muharram

3 minutes ago
 Medium to high level flooding in Rivers Jhelum, Ch ..

Medium to high level flooding in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab in next 24 hours: FFC

3 minutes ago
 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to kick off Thursday

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to kick off Thursday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan