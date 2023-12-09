Open Menu

LWMC Continues Citywide Cleanup Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LWMC continues citywide cleanup operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is engaged in a comprehensive citywide cleanup operation in line with the directives of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to sources here, under the vigilant supervision of LWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din, operational teams were working round-the-clock in three shifts to dispose of construction and demolition materials, along with addressing general waste concerns.

The CEO personally inspected various areas to assess the effectiveness of LWMC operational teams. Significant progress had already been achieved through the special cleaning operation, resulting in clearance of 258 open plots, 92 debris points, and 329 sour points.

Instructions had been issued to owners of under-construction buildings and plazas to responsibly dispose of debris, he added.

Since December 1, 117 FIRs [first information reports] have been filed against individuals involved in the improper disposal of debris, including throwing it on roads and setting fire to garbage.

LWMC Spokesperson Umar Chaudhry said CEO Babar Sahib Din conducted reviews at key locations such as Shadman temporary collection point, Mental Hospital, Shah Jamal area, Foreign Affairs Office, Service Lane Canal Road, and Metro Train Stop High Court Chowk. Immediate instructions had been given for disposal of debris in these areas. Additionally, operational work in Haji Camp, Baba Ground, Data Darbar, and adjacent areas was closely reviewed.

The LWMC's enforcement wing had been directed to intensify efforts against illegal dumping of debris on roadsides, with ongoing actions against violators under Section 188, he added.

CEO Babar Sahib Din urged citizens to cooperate with LWMC staff, refrain from illegal dumping and report cleanliness-related complaints and suggestions through the LWMC helpline at 1139 or via social media.

