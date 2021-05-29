UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LWMC Continues Cleanliness Operations In City

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 09:03 PM

LWMC continues cleanliness operations in city

The Lahore Waste Management Company continued its cleanliness operation on the 3rd day of Sanitation week under " Khidmat Apki Dhehleez Par" an initiative of the Punjab Government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company continued its cleanliness operation on the 3rd day of Sanitation week under " Khidmat Apki Dhehleez Par" an initiative of the Punjab Government.

Following the directions from Chief Executive Officer LWMC Imran Ali Sultan, field teams carried out special cleanliness operations across the city and lifted more than 20,000 tons of solid waste from various areas during last three days till Saturday.

LWMC made cleanliness arrangements around all the mosques and educational institutes of the city.

CEO added that department was ensuring timely lifting of solid waste from the city. He urged the peopleto dispose of their waste properly instead of littering.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Company All From

Recent Stories

CPEC projects bringing economic revolution: GB CM

3 minutes ago

China's Cargo Spacecraft Tianzhou-2 Successfully E ..

3 minutes ago

Peshawar police expose two-member gang active in P ..

3 minutes ago

Spain says Morocco's use of minors to breach borde ..

3 minutes ago

Quartararo claims fourth straight pole in Mugello ..

6 minutes ago

Dojokovic warms up for Roland Garros with Belgrade ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.