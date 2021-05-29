LWMC continues cleanliness operations in city

The Lahore Waste Management Company continued its cleanliness operation on the 3rd day of Sanitation week under " Khidmat Apki Dhehleez Par" an initiative of the Punjab Government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company continued its cleanliness operation on the 3rd day of Sanitation week under " Khidmat Apki Dhehleez Par" an initiative of the Punjab Government.

Following the directions from Chief Executive Officer LWMC Imran Ali Sultan, field teams carried out special cleanliness operations across the city and lifted more than 20,000 tons of solid waste from various areas during last three days till Saturday.

LWMC made cleanliness arrangements around all the mosques and educational institutes of the city.

CEO added that department was ensuring timely lifting of solid waste from the city. He urged the peopleto dispose of their waste properly instead of littering.