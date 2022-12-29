UrduPoint.com

LWMC Continues Crackdown Against Illegal Dumping

Published December 29, 2022

The Lahore Waste Management Company's enforcement wing continued crackdown against waste burning and illegal dumping in the city.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, a report on the actions taken by the LWMC enforcement wing in December had been released.

More than 12,400 places were inspected this month. As many as 20320 challans were issued for setting garbage on fire and throwing garbage on roads.

In December, fines of 4,557,000 were imposed for violations of the Local Government Act, while 24 FIRs were also registered for the crimes of illegal spreading of garbage and setting fire, and 7 illegal dumping vehicles were taken into custody.

More than 3,700 warning notices were also issued for minor violations.

LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar said more strict action would be taken by the enforcement team in view of the smog.

Citizens were also requested to play their due role in keeping Lahore smog-free.

He said Lahorites should not burn garbage and dispose of garbage in waste bins to avoid legal action.

